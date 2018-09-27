Pego golf society match September 25th 2018

We had a smaller number than usual today, 28 players, possibly due to the continuing poor state of the course at Oliva Nova and an ongoing number of temporary greens. This situation has been around for some time and is leading to real irritation among the members.

We were playing a Stableford Competition and we had one guest, Ray Young, the much younger and better looking brother of Brendan Young. No guest prize as he was the only guest.

The results were as follows:

Division 1: First place Paul Sankey with a great score of 44 points. Second place Donna Green with another great score of 42 points and Third Place Roger Brown with a great score of 40 points.

Division 2: First place Fiona Sankey with a great score of 39 points, Second place John Evans with 35 points and Third place Alan Simpson with 33 points.

Nearest The Pin on hole 5 was Peter Rapley with 3.3m and on hole 16 was Ian Robertson with 3.9m.

Only one Two today won by Donna Green.

Balls in the Water competition was won by Fiona Sankey guessing 54 balls, finishing off a very successful day for the Sankeys!!

Next week we have a Stableford competition, any guest wishing to play subject to handicap contact Penny Barden on pegohandicapsec@gmail.com.