No Stopping Mighty Monte!!

CD Montesinos 4 – 1 Monovar CD

Team:- Carlos, Dimitry, Fernando, Manu, Morente, Angel, Richard, Josema, Macca, Liam, Dario.

Sub’s:- Michael, Omar, German, Yeray and Diego

CDM Goals: Morante (2), Yeray and Angel

There used to be a TV pundit (and not a bad footballer) who came up with the catchphrase “football is a funny old game”. Well, those of us who have been around long enough will no doubt agree.

Having come through a somewhat inconsistent pre-season, CD Montesinos have now started the season looking like world beaters and won their first two matches by the same score-line. These two results mean that, at this early stage of the season, CD Montesinos sit proud at the top of the table.

Having won their opening match away at El Altet 1-4, I am sure very few in the crowd of 240 at the Campo Municipal in Los Montesinos expected them to repeat that same score-line, but repeat they did.

New boy Angel opened the scoring on 20 minutes before the visitors equalised in injury time at the end of the first half. Manager Carlos then worked his magic at half time as the team came out and demolished their opponents with another three goals.

Centre half Morantes, another of the new boys and playing at centre half alongside Manu, added to last week´s goal with two more this week. In between, second half substitute Yeray, who had replaced the injured Liam, also got on the score sheet as a rampant CD Montesinos took all three points.

This second win allows CD Montesinos to climb to the top of the table at this early stage and that is without “star” Brazilian forward Vazquinho, who will not be available for another couple of weeks.

In the post-match interview with Manager Carlos Perez, he urged people not to get too carried away with the results at this stage. “It has been a good start to the season. But we must not get carried away. My first objective is to reach the 34/35 points tally that will guarantee another season at this level. From that point onwards, we can look at things differently”.

Carlos went on to say that “at the moment everybody connected to the Club – Players, coaches, Directors and of course the Full Monte supporters club – are working as one. That is what we must keep doing”.

On Sunday 30th September, CD Montesinos are away to play FC Bahia Santa Pola, at the Estadio Municipal “Manolo Macia”. Kick-off 11.30am, repeat 11.30am. Directions to ground (hopefully!) N332 towards Alicante, and take the right hand turn to Santa Pola. 2nd right, the stadium will be on your left. Left at the island, stadium still on left. Then left at island, ground on the left.

Travelling supporters to meet at Bar Tambalache at 10.30am.

Don’t forget JJ’s Predictor League on CD Montesinos Facebook page.

Vamos Monte!!!