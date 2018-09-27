Firefighters were called to fire in the Torrevieja Natural Park on Wednesday night which destroyed a large area of reed covering an expanse of 13,000 sq mtrs. The outbreak was located next to the east bank of the Torrevieja lagoon in the area of ​​the Limonar urbanisation.

Four fire tenders from the Provincial Consortium and one from the forest firefighting unit attended the incident.

Having first extinguished the fire a tender then remained on standby overnight to ensure the fire did not restart.

A spokesman said that the strong Levante wind made it difficult to control the fire which, at one point looked as though it might extend to the urbanisation, but firefighters were able to control the blaze so as to avoid any evacuation of properties which are located on the very edge of the protected area.

These fires of salting vegetation, especially of reeds, are common in this area of the natural park, which supports a great number of human activities.

Images courtesy of www.thisistorrevieja.com