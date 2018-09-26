Torrevieja Firefighters have rescued two people alive this morning after the partial collapse of a bungalow in Orihuela Costa. Initially there were thought to be four people inside the property, but only two were found.

The incident took place about eight this morning in a property in Calle 14, close to Alameda del Mar and directly across from the Citrus Centre, the location of a number of popular expat bars. Firefighters were quickly on the scene, evacuating families from 15 homes before cordoning off the area.

The scene was attended by Local Police and Guardia Civil who made the initial rescues prior to the arrival of firefighters from Torrevieja, Orihuela and Almoradí. There was also a dog from the Elche canine unit which was briefly used to search for bodies.

The two people rescued from the rubble were visibly shaken but with only minor injuries. Both of British nationality they were transferred to the Torrevieja Hospital, one of who was in a state of shock and the other with bruises. A SAMU ambulance remained on the scene in case of further casualties.

Firefighters evacuated and cordoned off 15 houses in the near vicinity as a precaution. At least eight of the houses are said to have been occupied.

According to witnesses, the ground opened up creating a sinkhole which swallowed up part of the facade. Cracks and building movement is also said to be evident on at least eight dwellings.

Some residents also claim to have cracking noises in the house yesterday and during the early hours of this morning.

They say that the urbanisation, built 18 years ago, has had many problems with water filtration, and some minor damage and collapses of walls and that the promoter sold the properties without having habitation certificates, or resolving the problems.

Members of the Orihuela Council of Orihuela also attended the scene including the mayor, Emilio Bascuñana (PP), and the councillors for Security, Emergencies, Social Welfare, Infrastructure, Residents and Tourism. There was also a team of municipal technicians on hand who were collecting data regarding the possible causes of the accident.

The mayor also promised that anyone in need of accommodation would receive assistance from the Orihuela council.

The mayor thanked the security and emergency services for their prompt response and has suggested that the cause of the collapse could have been unauthorised building work being carried out by a resident in a neighbouring property, although he said that he didn’t want to jump to any conclusions.

He added that it would be wrong to apportion any blame until the technicians have been able to gain access to the properties and make their initial report.

The site is currently being guarded by volunteers from the Civil Protection Agency.