Peña Madridista de Torrevieja celebrate 60 year anniversary

There was a large crowd at the Nelson Mandela stadium in Torrevieja last weekend, which will remain in the memory of many Real Madrid supporters, who were able to see some of their former heroes in action.

The players were in town to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the formation of the Real Madrid Supporters club, one of the oldest in Spain, which they did in fine style, with a football match against a team of Torrevieja veterans.

The teams played for the Cox Energy Trophy Ciudad de Torrevieja, and although the visitors came out resounding winners by 7-2 it was far more about the occasion than the result.

Players wearing the famous white shirt of Real Madrid included Amavisca, Velasco, Congo, Iván Campo, Contreras, Morales and Julio Cesar who won the Champions league with the club in 2000.

For Torrevieja, Salas, Alberto Jurado Caba and Córcoles were just some of the former players representing the club.

As well as the football match there was a giant paella and the opportunity for supporters to take a photograph with a replica of the European Cup, won by the Whites on 13 occasions, as well of course with many of the Real Madrid players.