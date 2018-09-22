Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

British Legion Charity Green Fees for Sale:

On Thursday 20th September 2018 the British Legion in conjunction with the On Course Foundation held a charity day with approx €2100 being raised on the day and a full report of this event will be published next week.

Costa Blanca Green Fee Services have obtained from numerous local courses green fee vouchers which will be sold with 100% of the profit going directly to the British Legion.

These green fees will be sold at huge discounts from the normal seasonal public prices and the following are for sale:

Course Description Public Price Sale Price Altorreal 2 GF’s & Buggy €135 €90 Alenda 2 GF’s €120 €90 Alicante 2 GF’s & Buggy €130 €90 Bonalba 2 GF’s & Buggy €120 €90 El Plantio 2 GF’s €150 €90 Font del Llop 2 GF’s €120 €90 GNK Courses (any) 2 GF’s & Buggy €190 €90 La Manga (any) 2 GF’s & Buggy €428 €150 New Sierra Golf 2 GF’s & Buggy €95 €65 La Marquesa 2 GF’s & Buggy €153 €90 Roda 2 GF’s & Buggy €120 €90 Villaitana Levante 2 GF’s & Buggy €270 €100

If you are interested in purchasing any of these green fees contact Mike Probert on 966704752 or 661345931 or e-mail info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com