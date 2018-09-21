Campoverde Theatre Group will present their new supper show Supper on Broadway on 26th, 27th and 28th of September at The Olympia Restaurant, Mil Palmer. Again we are offering a one course meal and a memorable show, all for the price of 10€. Come along with your friends and enjoy a full evening out and help raise money for the Defibrillator Appeal.

The theatre group are really excited to be returning to the Olympia which we called our home for many happy and successful years and we hope to see many of our former patrons who regularly supported us at this venue.

Come along and enjoy scenes and music from some of your favourite musicals, old favourites that have proved box office hits not only on Broadway but also on West End stages. We are sure that some of the lovely music will have you humming or even singing along with the cast.

Campoverde Theatre Group is supporting the campaign for the provision of defibrillators in public buildings, sports facilities and with beach lifeguards. This excellent appeal will save lives. Defibrillators are much easier to use and are much more successful than manual resuscitation. Many members of the public are aware of unnecessary deaths in our area that could have been prevented if a defibrillator had been available and there were people were trained in its use.

Before we even commenced rehearsals for our latest production it had been unanimously decided that any money raised would go towards the defibrillators cause. Please come along and enjoy a great show and contribute to this excellent defibrillator appeal.

Patrons of Campoverde Theatre Group have said that they really enjoy the supper show format and feel that they can enjoy a great evening out. The meal will commence at 7.30 and the show will start when the meal is all finished and everything cleared away. Show dates are Wednesday 26th, Thursday 27th and Friday 28th of September.

Tickets are available from The Olympia Restaurant, Mil Palmeras and The Community Centre / Reading Point, Ramon de Campoamor, Calle Cipres, which is situated near the old Aldi building on Monday and Wednesday afternoons; Tel: 626 772 256 or 666 186 084, or contact the Ticket Line: ctgticketline@gmail.com.