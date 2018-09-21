HELP Murcia donation to Los Arcos Hospital

For many years HELP Murcia Mar Menor has provided a hospital visiting service at Los Arcos University Hospital visiting English speaking patients of all nationalities providing magazines and company for those who find themselves in hospital and do not speak Spanish.

In a further move to help their local hospital yesterday 18th September HELP presented the hospital with 10 new wheel chairs as they are always in great demand by patients.

The presentation to Director of the hospital Tomas Salvador Fernandez Perez who was accompanied by

Manuela Muñoz Sanchez the supervisor of Safety and Security of patients was made by Christine Baillie the President of HELP M.M.M. with Janneke Chambers representing HELP’s caring services.

The hospital were very pleased to receive the chairs and ensured HELP’s president that they would be well used.

This is the forth presentation that HELP has made during 2018 to help the people of the Murcia Region and in this way we are able to give something back to the area that we all enjoy living in.