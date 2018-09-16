The Group are excited to be rehearsing their fabulous new pantomime to be produced January 17/18/19th – 2019 at the Escuela de Musica Y Cultura in Los Montesinos.

In days gone by when times were filled with myths and legends, when brave knights (who looked good in tights) roamed England slaying dragons and rescuing damsels….. there lived the greatest wizard of all by the name of MERLIN.

Good and evil meet in this wondrous place where a Wizard, a Prince and a beautiful Queen……. a Castle, a Sword and a very funny plot, all come together in fabulous Camelot….not to mention a sweet natured bear called TEDDY.

This magical love affair is not an easy one thwarted by the very evil Sorceress Morgan le Fay and the witches of the forrest aided by Valerin The Vicious. Will there be a happy ending? Come and see for yourselves……….oh, and audience participation is compulsory – Oh yes it is!!!

Ticket sales to be announced soon.

For further information about our Group or how to get involved – telephone 634 339 588 or email rojalespantomime@gmail.com