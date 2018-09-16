The People’s Choice at The Ray Scott Art Competition and Exhibition 

Entrance is FREE and although we have a panel of judges for the main part of the competition, you are invited to come along and choose a winner on Wednesday 24th October – all you have to do is choose the painting you would most like to take home with you and the artist who gets the highest public vote will also be a winner.

This year there are Cash Prizes for the artists and a FREE WELCOME DRINK for every visitor.

This Art Competition and Exhibition is now for the second year in memory of Ray Scott a great artist who I think entered almost every competition and certainly there are a lot of photos of Ray with his winning certificates!

La Herradura Restaurant in Los Montesinos is a perfect setting for this annual event and doors open to the public at 11.30a.m. menu del dia is just €12 – booking advisable and winners will be announced at 3.30p.m./4.00p.m.

To claim you FREE DRINK VOUCHER/S for Cava or Bucks Fizz kindly sponsored by Vincent Real Estate in Benijofar – just send an email to sueinthesun@hotmail.co.uk saying how many vouchers you would like – one voucher per person – you will each be sent a voucher number and you will be able to collect your vouchers either before the event or on the day.

So far we have 25 artists registered with over 70 paintings for you to view and we hope this will increase over the next few weeks.

Any artist wishing to enter the competition it is €7 for one painting €15 for 3 or for the exhibition just €2 per painting please email jackienevin10@gmail.com for full details.

Over the next few weeks The Leader Newspaper will be featuring some of the artists who will be there on the day. This week we are featuring Maurice Hatfield who will be exhibiting 4 works of art: 3 paintings and 1 calligraphy piece.

Well time marches on but today we go back to 2015. Ian Ross and Maurice Hatfield both winners back in 2015 also received the most votes in The People’s Choice with 93 members of the public voting that day! Both gentleman will be “Back to the Future” in October at THE RAY SCOTT ART COMPETITION AND EXHIBITION at La Herradura Restaurant in Los Montesinos on Wednesday 24th of October 2018.

This week in The Leader we feature Maurice Hatfield who won two awards in the competition with his painting “Protecting The Herd”. Maurice has been associated with this competition for many years and this year he is exhibiting 4 works of art: 3 paintings and 1 calligraphy piece.

Maurice will be there during the day on Wednesday 24th and he will be delighted to talk to you as he is very interested to teach and help others with their hobbies in Oils, Watercolours, Acrylics and Calligraphy.

Over the next few weeks The Leader Newspaper will be featuring more of the artists who will be there on the day and if you have an inkling to take art up as a hobby, there will also be several more art teachers on hand to answer any questions you may have. Meanwhile don’t forget DOORS OPEN AT 11.30a.m. VISITOR ENTRY IS FREE and you can email sueinthesun@hotmail.co.uk for your FREE DRINK/S VOUCHERS as all visitors will be invited to vote for The People’s Choice 2018 and to have a welcome glass of Cava or Bucks Fizz sponsored by VINCENT REAL ESTATE in Benijofar.