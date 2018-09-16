Paddys Point Golf

This month we were competing for the Seve Trophy over Hacienda Riquelme and we had a good entry of 36. The course was in nice condition, the weather good with just enough wind to make it testing. It was good to see one of our lady members come out on top, well done Carmel. Again we enjoyed lovely food courtesy of Paddy’s Point, thank you Rory, Hazel and all your staff.

Results on the day – NTP Jim Fegan x 2, Tim Reid and Terry Fitzgerald. LONG DRIVE – Geoffrey Purcell and Marie Fegan. No 2’s recorded. BEST GUEST – Brian Snow 30pts.

3rd place Elsie Cowie 34pts, 2nd Joey McAvoy 34pts c/b, Winner Carmel McShea 35pts. Photo shows Carmel receiving her trophy from our Captain Eldon Carey.