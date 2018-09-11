€ 65 million Villa Soltaire in Son Vida, Palma de Mallorca, is the most expensive property in Spain

At € 65 million, Villa Solitaire in Son Vida, Palma de Mallorca is considered to be the most expensive property in Spain. It is currently being marketed for sale by the John Taylor real-estate agency who have over 150 years experience as specialists in luxury real estate.

The villa was designed by the Italian Matteo Thun and has stunning views over Palma Bay. The price tag of € 65 million makes it some € 30 million more expensive than two other properties in Majorca, a mansion in Bonaire, Alcudia and a country estate with house in Puigpunyent.

Villa Soltaire has seven bedrooms and occupies 2,300 square metres. There are six bathrooms, a rooftop terrace with open-air cinema, gymnasium, parking for six cars, a botanical garden, and a lift.

