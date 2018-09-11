5 Super Surprises for a Spectacular September in Spain! Things to do to keep you entertained!

So much is happening in Spain during the month of September! From battle re-enactments to literary festivals, there are plenty of things going on in Spain in September which will certainly entertain the whole family! If you manage to get some time away from your Spanish property search, you may want to consider enjoying one of these events!

Carthaginians and Romans Festival, Cartagena, Murcia (September 10th – 21st)

From the 10th to the 21st September there is the re-enactment of the warfare which took place when the Cathaginians fled to the Mediterranean after they were invaded and in Lebanon. The re-enactment of the war between the Romans and the Cathaginians takes place in Cartagena during the month of September.

Spain’s famous La Vuelta, cycling race across Spain (Ends in Madrid September 16th)

Spain’s famous La Vuelta begins in September and sees cyclist from all over the world compete in a race that covers more than 3.000km in 21 stages across the mountains, pains, and lowlands of Spain.

Spectators throughout Spain turn out in their thousands to cheer on the cyclists on as they pass through towns along the route ending in Madrid on 16th September.

Fiesta De La Mercé, Barcelona (September 21st – 24th)

The city’s patron saint, Our Lady of Mercy, is honoured during this festival with free music concerts where everyone is invited to attend. There are lots of spectacular things to see such as the usual Catalan partying – fireworks, human towers, and sardana-dancing.

San Sebastián International Film Festival, Basque Country (September 21st – 29th)

This year Dame Judi Dench and Danny Devito will be given lifetime awards. This year the world famous film festival is in its 66th edition and as well as showcasing Basque films, it will screen seven films which are competing for the Sebastiane Award which reflects the social progress of the LGBTI collective.

International Mime Festival, Sueca in Valencia (September 19th – 23rd)

This festival is dedicated exclusively to gestural theatre and is considered one of the three most important in Europe. 25 companies will participate this year, including Un Pollo Rojo from Argentina or Oddmann Productions from Norway. This year’s masterclass will be given by Yves Marc, director of the Théâtre du mouvement. With events for wannabe clowns to performances in mime, pantomime, clowning and circus techniques, there is bound to be lots of fun for all the family.

