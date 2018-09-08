Spanish property prices increase by 6.8% in the second quarter of 2018

According to the central statistics unit of the Spanish government, the market value of housing was 2.6% higher during the second quarter of this year than it was in 2017.

The national property price index is 23.9% higher than it was four years ago indicating that the Spanish property market is recovering well.

There are still, however, lots of variations between the 17 autonomous regions of Spain. In Madrid, property prices increased by 10.1% over the last year whereas they only increased by 1.5% in Castilla-La Mancha. In the Murcia region, the increase was only 1% in the second quarter of 2018 and 2.6% during the year.

Despite continued demand for property in the Murcia region, the property price index is still only 9% higher than it was in 2014 when prices were at their lowest.

