‘Mike Probert talks Golf

Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Last of the Summer Wine

Those lost souls amongst you that have followed and read these articles over many years will be aware that or Spanish hosts operate a seasonal pricing strategy which means that golf green fee prices vary at different times of the year with Spring and Autumn generally being the most expensive playing periods.

We will shortly exit a long and hot summer low season period and temperatures will begin to fall and we will see the usual influx of golfers from Northern Europe to the region for the Autumn and Winter months so courses will become very busy and as from 1st October 2018 all courses will be in high season with prices at their highest and they will stay that way until 1st December 2018.

Throughout the month of September prices will gradually move up to the high season threshhold as some courses make the move earlier than others.

Now before some of our older residents feel like they have to re-mortgage the house of sell the grand children to afford to play golf there are still some late summer deals still available on some courses until 30th September 2018 so go ahead and fill your boots while you can.We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf without the need to join a club or apply for a card but simply contact the number below to have instant access to discounted golf prices, many of which are exclusive to us.

The deals shown in the table are some of the best currently available to you from 01/06/18:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €114 Two Players and Buggy Alicante €88 Two Players and Buggy Altorreal €90 Two Players and Buggy Bonalba €120 Two Players and Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €88 Two Players and Buggy El Plantio €112 Two Players and Buggy from 12pm Font Del Llop €134 Two Players and Buggy La Finca €128 Two Players and Buggy La Marquesa €39 Single Green Fee from 1pm La Serena €39 Single Green Fee (after 2pm) Las Colinas €144 Two Green Fees and Buggy Las Ramblas €104 Two Players and Buggy Lo Romero €134 Two Players and Buggy New Sierra Golf €80 Two Green Fees and Buggy Roda €98 Two Players and Buggy (from 3pm) Villamartin €110 Two Players and Buggy Villaitana Poniente €62 Single Green Fee and Buggy Vistabella €86 Two Players and Buggy

For Bookings and more information contact Mike at info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com or direct on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 quoting reference LEADER.

Hollow Tining Watch

Valle Del Este – 10/09/18 , La Manga West – 11/09/18