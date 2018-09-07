Spotlight On Age Concern Charity Shop In Torrevieja

Age Concern has successfully operated their Charity shop in Calle Patricio Zammit 41, Torrevieja for many years and due to its central location attracts a diverse range of customers and donations. Wilma, has tirelessly worked and managed the shop for 20 years and with her intimate experience of the area, and her customer base, she has built up a credible reputation of customer care and attention to detail.

It is refreshing for her, and her team of volunteers, to welcome customers from all over the globe including Scandinavia, the Commonwealth, Europe, Asia, Africa as well as the UK. It naturally follows that donations of clothes and household items that are donated originate from all over the world giving customers an even greater choice of international fashions and products.

Being in Torrevieja allows our volunteers to come into contact with many cultures, languages and ethnicities, which makes for some interesting conversations. The opening hours of this successful shop are Monday – Friday 10.00am – 14.00 and on Thursday an additional opening time of 17.00 – 19.00.

Success breeds success and so additional volunteers are required to work any of these days and times. Ladies or gentlemen of any age or nationality would be welcomed and it is preferred along with speaking their own language English is spoken also. No two days are ever the same and you would be working alongside an extremely friendly team.

To apply, why not pop into the shop and meet Wilma and the team or telephone Age Concern Centre on 966 786 887.