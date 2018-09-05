San Javier Golf Society Individual Stableford Qualifier

At La Serena on Mon 3rd September:

Sweltering humid conditions meant that several players wilted in the latter stages of the game today, with the notable exception being first placed in Division One, Kev Parker with 42 points. Second was Mark Pollitt with 36 and third was Doug Daughtrey with 35.

In Division Two the winner was Vice Captain Ty Williams with 36, just holding off Captain Dave Farrington in second with 32, followed by Clyde Sandry, also on 32. Nearest the pins were won by Jim Moffatt, Ross Graham, Kev Parker and Jeff Belt.

The gross 2 (for 50 euros) was not claimed and will roll over to our next game. We have several upcoming games, the details of which can be seen on the calendar of our website. Full details will be emailed to all members.

For further information on our society, to play as a guest, or to join, please phone Barry Beale on +34 649 245 889 or look at our website at www.sanjaviergolfsociety.co.uk and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sanjaviergolfsociety

The photo is of the Division One winner and top scorer overall on the day: Kev Parker.

David Archer