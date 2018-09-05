El Plantio Texas Scramble

Due to essential maintenance of the 9-Hole Course, El Plantio Management kindly allowed all the small course only members to play the full 18 Holes on the big course. All 12 members who had signed up for a Texas Scramble on the short course then lined up in 3 teams of four players.

Unfortunately one member was unable to play the full 18, so the competition was staged over 9 Holes. The winning quartet returned a very creditable one under par, whilst the other teams posted two over and returned almost identical cards.

First Place, Ray Housley, Lawrence Wanty, Henry Mellor, Helen Beddows.– 35 shots. If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

The photograph L to R, Ray Housley, Lawrence Wanty, Henry Mellor, Helen Beddows .

David Swann