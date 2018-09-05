Alfie’s Golf Society Las Colinas

Thursday 30th August 2018

29 members and guests from Alfie’s GS travelled to Las Colinas GC on 30th August. The turnout was great despite the very warm temperature we had 21 members and 8 guests who are always welcome to play golf with us at Alfies.

Most of the prizes in the competition and raffle were won by friends of our captain Ian Ingledew which as you can imagine went down very well with the golf society.

The course at Las Colinas is a popular venue at Alfies and despite the hot and humid temperatures all players enjoyed the day with some high scores being achieved. The presentation was held back at Alfies’s bar where a buffet was enjoyed by all the players provided by Rose and Jim at Alfies Bar.

Overall Winner Silver Division – Geoff Kite (R) Ian Ingledew (L)

Winner Gold Division – Ian Ingledew- Captain and Treasurer at Alfies Golf Society

Our winner of the day in the silver division was Geoff Kite with a great score of 38 stableford points

Second place went to Gary Armstrong with a score of 36 stableford points.

The Winner of the gold division was Ian Ian Ingledew our society captain and treasurer with a score of 33 stableford points. Second place went to Derek Fleet with 32 points.

Due to our high number of guests playing we had 2 prizes for our valued guest players kindly donated by our Captain Ian Ingledew. The winner of the Best Guest went to Gareth Roberta with a great score of 43 stableford points playing off a 13 handicap and second place went to Dan Jones with a score of 35 stableford points.

Nearest the pin on the 4th– Sponsored by ‘The Street Restaurant’ went to Rachel Lee

Nearest the pin on the 7th– sponsored by ‘The Auld Dubliner‘ went to Bob Chambers

Nearest the pin in 2 shots on the 11th – sponsored by ’The Celtic Drop’ went to Jim Dempsey

Nearest the pin in 3 shots on the 18th – sponsored by ‘Alfies Bar’ went to Nick Lee

The Blind pairs was won by Steve Bicks and Brian Young.

A prize donated by Gary Armstrong for the longest walk went to Magnus

Many thanks to our sponsors, our committee for their hard work in the background, and to Mike Probert from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services for arranging our day.

To Rose and Jim and staff at Alfies Bar for their continued support throughout the year for our buffet.

Big Thank you to Sandie Hall for organising the charity raffle and prizes.

And finally thanks to all the members and guests for supporting Alfies Golf Society. Our next outing is Hacienda Riquelme on the 27th September 2018 so get your names down early.