HMRC Tax Briefings for Expats

The Councillor for International Residents of the Orihuela Town Hall, Sofía Álvarez, has announced information about the HMRC tax meetings, which will take place on 4th September, at the request of the U.K. Income Tax Office to solve the doubts that you could have about this subject.

On 4th September HMRC representatives from the UK are holding two sessions in the Alicante province to talk about tax issues. HMRC has introduced new legislation that requires individuals to make sure their foreign income and assets are in order before a 30 September 2018 deadline and the arrival of tougher penalties.

These changes can affect people if they live abroad and pay tax outside the UK, for example, people who rent out their UK home whilst living in another country or those who still have UK bank accounts or investments. It can affect more people than you may think so come along to hear if it affects you.

The details of the two sessions are:

Meeting 1: 4th September in Rojales

Capitol Theatre, Calle A. Gonzalez Vergel, Rojales

Time: 11:00am

Meeting 2: 4th September in Teulada-Moraira

Edificio Espai La Senieta, Avenida de Madrid 15, Teulada-Moraira

Time: 5:00pm