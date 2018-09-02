Orba Warblers Golf Society Wednesday 29th August, La Sella

A nice early start for a change meant we were at least cool for about an hour till the sun arose and warmed us up, it would have been better to have played the course the other way round then we would have had the shade from the trees on the old course when the sun was at its hottest.

It was great to have Roy Booth back with us after his spell of ill health and he made it the way round for 18 holes, hopefully we will see more of him, it is also nice to see Mickey Badain with us for his annual visit but I do not know who told him he is allowed to win when he is here, well played Mickey taking top spot with 36 points, in second place was the in form Michael Morley with 35 and third place went to Steve Cliffe with 33, clinching the last place on the podium was Paddy Kenmore with a blistering back nine of 24 points to finish with 31.

The nearest the pin prizes went to Derek Gray on the 5th and Michael Morley on the 15th (6th Green course), Derek also received a ball for the two.

Next week, Wednesday the 12th September we are at La Sella again for the Charity cup, the first tee will be 08.40 so you need to be there promptly at 08.00 to book in. Guests are always welcome with a current handicap certificate. For more information or to book in contact Michael Taylor 639242896.