Live at the Benidorm Palace in support the The Royal British Legion

On Sunday evening, 23rd September, The AECC and The Royal British Legion will be presenting The Palace Variety Show, live at the Benidorm Palace. And what a superb line-up will be on display.

Former Prison Officer, Sam Bailey, the winner of the tenth series of X Factor tops the bill. Since winning the show, during which Gary Barlow described her voice as “incredible, ” Sam has had a Christmas Number One single, supported Beyonce on her UK tour, appeared as Mama Morton in the UK tour of Chicago and even released her autobiography “Daring to Dream”. Next year she will be taking over from Toyah Willcox in the cast of Vampires Rock, the most successful classic rock show ever.

Sam will be supported by another X Factor finalist, Jake Quickenden who also went on to finish as the Runner Up in “Im a Celebrity” 4 years ago, before winning “Dancing on Ice” earlier this year.

Irish comedian, and former Butlins Redcoat, Jimmy Cricket will be providing the humour on this charity show. People don’t appreciate just how much charity work that Jimmy does, so much in fact that in 2015 he was actually awarded a Papal Knighthood by Pope Francis.

And of course there will be no shortage of local talent on the show that has been put together, and will be compered by another great supporter of local charities, our own Stevie Spit.

Tickets for the show are 33 euros, including chicken or fish and chips, but if you don’t want to drive The Royal British Legion will be laying on a coach which will depart La Zenia Boulevard Car Park at 4.30 pm on the 23rd, returning directly after the show. It will also pick up and drop off at selected venues around the local area.

The cost of the RBL coach, including ticket and meal, which is open to anyone at all, is 45 euro per person. Seats can be booked by calling Kevin Reardon on 600 228 616 or by email:

orihuelacosta.chairman@gmail.

If you already have your ticket you can still reserve the transport only for 15 euro pp.