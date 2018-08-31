Pego Golf Society Match August 28th 2018

On a hot and very humid day we had 29 players playing a Team Accumulator. We had one guest, Cameron Mitchell.

The winners with 119 points was the team of Brian Barden, Peter Rapley, Michael Connolly and Barry Carter.

Second with 111 points after count back was the team of John Nicol, Shawn O’Gorman, Jean Taylor and John Evans.

Third, also with 111 points was the team of Jim Hayward, Stella Fox, Derek Lindley and A Ghost.

Nearest the pin on Hole 5 was Ian Robertson with 0.95m who also was nearest on Hole 16 with 2.38m.

There were two twos today but as Cameron Mitchell didn’t put in his euro, Penny Barden scooped the entire pot. The squeal of delight when the ball dropped in on the 16th was heard for miles!

The Balls in the Water total was only 61. Nobody came near and the pot was won by Barry Carter with a card draw.

There were two Match Plays today. Dave O’Connor beat Celia Cronin in a tough game 2 and 1. There was initial confusion over which Terry won the match between Terry Langley and Terry Moore but it turned out to be Terry Moore 5 and 4.

No match next week due to hollow tining.