Alicante school year

School will get underway once again in Alicante Province next Monday, September 10. The year will run through to Thursday June 20, 2019 for children in Primary and Infant, and Tuesday June 18, for those in Secondary and Vocational training.

Students of Infant and Primary will have a total of 180 school days and those of Secondary, ESO, Bachillerato and Vocational, 178.

The Christmas holiday period will be from December 24 to January 6, both days included while the Easter holidays will be from April 18 to 29, again, both days are also included.

Further public holidays will be granted on October 9, October 12, November 1, December 6, March 19 and May 1.