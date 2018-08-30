2019 equine calendar launched as rescue centre campaigns to replace deteriorating internal fencing

Twelve stunning photographs of horses, ponies and donkeys rescued from abuse and neglect feature in a new 2019 calendar launched by Spain’s Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre this week.

The non-profit Rojales rescue centre – which has more than 120 equine residents and has saved 16 horses, ponies and donkeys this year alone – hopes the calendar sales will help raise funds to replace its deteriorating and costly internal fences.

“Our internal fencing is currently made almost entirely of electric fence tape held up by plastic posts. While this type of fencing is safe for our horses, the electric tape deteriorates rapidly in the hot Spanish sun, requiring constant replacement,” centre co-founder Sue Weeding said.

“Some cheeky horses have also learned to push over and snap the plastic posts. Each day, we replace anywhere from five to 10 broken plastic posts – and at €3 each, the cost quickly adds up.”

The centre hopes to raise €5,000 to complete stage one of its internal fencing replacement project. For every three calendars sold, the centre will be able to purchase an entire metre of strong and permanent Tornado Wire fencing.

The calendar features photos the centre’s horses, ponies and donkeys kindly taken and donated by photographer Elaine Warnock.

Said Elaine: “The 2019 calendar is a great way of raising awareness of how these animals have been previously treated and the photos are a testament to how they have been cared for and how beautiful they look today.”

The limited-edition calendar was designed by volunteer Koren Helbig, meaning almost every cent raised from sales goes straight to the internal fence fundraiser.

The calendar costs just €15 and can be purchased at Easy Horse Care’s monthly open day or online (for delivery or pick-up from the centre’s charity stores).

Donations can also be made directly to the internal fencing fundraising campaign here: www.easyhorsecare.net/donate/help-build-fences.

Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre relies entirely on donations to fund its important animal welfare work. Good-quality furniture donations are currently sought for the centre’s charity stores, which are low on stock. Anyone interested in making a donation or volunteering can call Sue on 652 021 980.

Located just outside Rojales at Partido Lo Garriga, 59, the Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre opens to the public on the first Sunday of every month between 1pm and 4pm. Visit www.easyhorsecare.net and follow us on Facebook at @EasyHorseCare.