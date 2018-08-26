Plaza GS back at Villamartin

Today The Plaza Golf Society returned to our spiritual home Villamartin Golf Club. Spiritual being an apt word today as we also said goodbye to a very close friend to many of us. Bruce Webster sadly lost his long and painful battle with cancer. RIP old friend we miss you already.

On to more cheery news! There has been some discussion about the name of our famous society with a number of people suggesting we rename it “the vertically challenged society” due to our large number of erm smaller members…. We have decided to stick to the original. Thanks.

We had 50 players today with some really good scores, some average and then there was Janice Holtham with her measly 15pts, strangely she did not make it back to The Ale House to pick up her wine so ‘Fat Cat McAllen’ has added this to his extensive collection. NTPS again sponsored by The Ale House and were won by Kev ‘9 Fingers’ Bird x2, Keith Crowley, Mark Parry and Kev Adamson.

The ‘former radio 1 DJ’ Gary Davies was the best guest with 37 pts off his 6 hcap, the interestingly named Bob McKeegan Brown! was 2nd with 35 pts and young Toby Davies 3rd with 33 pts. Debbie Rose was once again the best Lady and the 2’s pot of €100 was shared by 9 Fingers himself, Keith Crowley and the vertically challenged pairing Mark Parry and smiling Neil O’Cheeseman.

So into the main events.. Gary Gates came 3rd in Silver with 32 pts, Barry “the mouth” Mitchell was second with 35 pts and Neil O’Cheeseman fell on one with 38 pts! There was a now familiar name once again appearing in the Gold division ‘Dodgy’ Declan Crowley came 3rd on countback with 39pts off his 9 hcap, Andy “pass me the fake tan “ Shaw was 2nd, and the overall winner was the affable ‘oirishman’ Graham McClarke with 41 wonderful points off his 4 hcap! There’s gonna be some serious snipping of handicaps going on today!

Next week we are at La Finca which is now sold out. Please book all your future games online at www.theplazagolfsociety.com