Montgo’s mad dogs and golfers brave the mid day sun

On a blisteringly hot Friday Montgo GS played a stableford competition sponsored by Terry Moore. I think the old cliché about ´mad dogs and Englishman´ should be changed to ´mad dogs and golfers´. As the temperature soared, and the sweat poured, the gentleman of Montgo outplayed the ladies yet again. Just as an aside…the ladies merely glowed, we do not, as you know, do anything as base as sweat.

Leading the pack Neil Cumming put in yet another stellar round of golf with 39 points to top the leader board. Roy Jones was hot on his heels with 37 points, while chasing him John Snelling took third spot with 36 points.

We had three nearest the pin prizes, and it was here that Julia Hall saved the ladies from ignominy by taking the NTP on the 3rd with 6.98m. Our regular NTP winner didn´t let us down this week as Shaun O´Gorman hit an impressive 2.90m on the 11th. And today´s winner Neil Cumming, showed his mettle with 4.17m on the 16th. No one managed a two this week, so the coveted balls stayed in their sleeves.

There are a few match play results this week as well. In the singles Susie Snelling beat her husband John 5 and 4; Terry Moore beat Denise Cooper 1 up; and Penny Barden beat Jimmy fletcher 3 and 1. This means Terry is the last man standing in the singles competition so we all wish him luck!

In the doubles Stella Fox warrants special mention as, due to Simon´s bad back, she took on John Day and Geoff Wilcock on her own. Stella managed to hold her own all the way to the 16th and lost just 2 up against this pretty formidable pair. So well done to all three players. And we hope Simon gets well soon.

And finally I am very pleased to report that George Braddick is back in the thick of it, managing to play all 18 holes today. So we all welcome him back to the fold.