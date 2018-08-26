Meet the Calendar Girl

ACTS are thrilled to announce that Tricia Stewart, the original Calendar Girl ‘Chris’, is flying to Spain to promote our production of Calendar Girls being staged on October 18th – 20th at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre, San Fulgencio.

She will be attending two functions in her honour, where she will entertain us with her account of the ‘the real calendar girls’ and their lives since the famous calendar was released and became a worldwide phenomenon.

If you would like to attend either event and meet Tricia, the full details are:

Saturday 8th September.

Lunch at Portobello Kitchen, Villamartin – 2pm start. €20 per person to include a 3 course luncheon and the first drink. Entrance will be by ticket only. Contact Alison Clough by email: alisonc2345@gmail.com

Thursday, 13th September.

Gala Dinner at Restaurante La Cosecha, Benijofar – 7:30pm start. €25 per person, including a 3 course dinner with 1/2 bottle of wine, small beer or soft drink. Entrance will be by ticket only.

Contact Sue Stabler by email: johnandsuestabler@hotmail.com

Collection of ticket monies, issue of ticket and menu choices will be arranged by the organiser of each.

Don’t miss out on these unique events.