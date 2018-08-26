El Plantio2 Golf Society

Four teams comprising of four members in each team comprised the starters for El Plantio 2’s 9-hole Yellow Ball Competition. As only four teams played, only two were in with a chance of winning the prizes.

The unfortunate two teams were the ones who did not return the Yellow Balls intact incurred a penalty of five points for every Yellow Ball lost Nearest the pins – Hole 4, John Wilby, Hole 8, Lawrence Wanty.

Second Place, John Burke, Bryan Watson, Rod Loveday, Ian Henderson – 159 points. First Place, Alan Janes, Lyn Young, Ray Housley, David Swann – 162 points.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

The photograph L to R, John Wilby,Ian Henderson, David Swann, Alan Janes, Lawrence Wanty, Ray Housley, Bryan Watson, Rod Loveday, John Burke.