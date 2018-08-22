Pego Golf Society Competition August 21st 2018

On a hot August day we had 42 players for a Texas Scramble Competition. We had five guests, Richard Pike, Cameron Mitchell, Jonathan Park, Duncan White and Chris Witton. The results were as follows:

Ist place the team of Graham Borley, Jonathan Park, Penny Barden and A Ghost with a net 61.3

2nd place the team of Fiona Sankey, Brendan Young, Shawn O’Gorman and A Ghost (he really gets around) with a net 62.3

3rd place the team of Jim Hayward, Chris Witton, Steve Patton and Malcolm Cannon with a net score of 62.6

Nearest the Pin on hole 3 was Ian Roberson with 3.48m and on hole 16 Stella Fox with 2.86m.

There were 4 twos today from Russ Peters, John Guest, Malcolm Wise and Steve Patton.

John Chessher celebrated his birthday, very coy about his age and donated a bottle, won by Rob Westlands.

We bade a sad farewell to Iain Campbell today, leaving Spain for the Frozen North (Scotland), a charming man who will be missed and we hope he returns for the occasional game.

Next week we have a Team Accumulator Competition, anyone wishing to play as a guest, subject to handicap contact pegohandicapsec@gmail.com