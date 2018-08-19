Pego Golf Society Match August 14th 2018

We were 34 players today including five guests, Chris Andersen, Mark Caldwell, Jonathan Park, Ian Camp and Cameron Mitchell at Oliva Nova, playing in very dull and humid conditions. This didn’t stop some players achieving very high scores in a Singles Stableford Competition. The results were:

Division 2

1st place with an incredible score of 42 points playing off 31 was Carla Chaszczewski. I hate it when Carla wins as I have to constantly check the spelling of her name!

2nd place with 36 points was Peter Cornes playing off 33

3rd place with 35 points was David Blakeley playing off 23

Division 1

1st place with a magnificent score of 42 points was the venerable Russ Peters playing off 18, looking forward to a huge cut.

2nd place with another great score of 39 points was Terry Moore playing off 14

3rd place with another great score of 38 points was Penny Barden.

Nearest the pin on Hole 5 was John Chessher and on Hole 16 Terry Moore.

There were three twos today, John Chessher, John Nicol and Terry Moore

Carla (see the spelling above) won the balls in the water competition, correctly guessing 91. She also put up a bottle of champagne to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary, won by the lucky Keith Price.

Celia Cronin put up 2 bottles to celebrate her birthday, won by John Nicol and Shawn O’Gorman.

Next week we have a Texas Scramble, if any guests wish to play please contact pegohandicapsec@gmail.com