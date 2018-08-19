National Under 17 teams gather at Pinatar Arena

Pinatar Arena continues to increase the number of football teams using its superb training facilities in a historic summer, where it has now exceeded twenty teams.

With many clubs now back playing in their country’s senior leagues, this week it is the turn of the men’s national teams in the Under 17 and Under 18 categories.

Spain, Russia and Scotland are all now at training at Pinatar Arena where each will play friendly matches against each other.

The Russian team was the first to arrive last Wednesday bringing both their Under 17 and Under 18 squads. The Scotland Under 17 team arrived a day later while Spain Under 17 led by David Gordo gathered together at San Pedro del Pinatar on Friday. Santi Denia formerly of Atlético de Madrid and Julen Guerrero, a player with Athletic Bilbao, will also be the coaching staff of the U17 national squad.

Each team will play the others in friendly matches. Spain Sub17 will face Russia Sub18 on Tuesday 21st at 19.00 while Scotland Sub17 will face Russia Sub17 the same night at 21.00. There will be free admission for both matches.