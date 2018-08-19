The Med Bar Golf Society, El Raso,

La finca 14/8/18

One of our local and best course`s on a lovely but clammy day, we set of in hope of winning the sue martin memorial trophy. The trophy was donated to the society from bill martin to be played annually in fond memory of his late wife sue, who`s birthday it would have been on the day of the outing.

Bill also laid on a lovely buffet for all players and partners. Along with the trophy, bill also had special prizes for the competition. Many thanks to bill from all the attending society players and partners

Results for the day

Gold division & overall winner: ray muttock 38 points

Gold division runner up: eric owens 37 points

Silver division winner: martin morgan 31 points on countback

Silver division runner up: tony alex bolton

Nearest the pins: ray muttock x 2, steve Vaughan & martin morgan

Nearest the pin in 2 on par 4: tom gonella

Nearest pin in 3 on par 5: alex Bolton

Best front 9: alex Bolton on countback

Best back 9: peter list

2`s club : bob mc dermont & ray muttock

Football card winners: buck taylor, jonty

Thanks to Steve and his staff at the med bar and bistro, our next outing is at alterreal on 28/8/18

Anyone wishing to join our society is welcome and we can either be contacted by e-mail at: medbargolf2016@gmail.com or pop into the bar where all details can be left and we will get in touch with you