Las Ramblas Golf Society – 13 August 18

Our first team game of the week resulted in a very close finish at the top. Playing the two best scores out of four but with all to count on the par 3’s, the winning team, with 96 points, were Pete Dunn, Rod Doel, John Shervell and yours truly. The runners up scored 95 points and third place carded 94!

Andy McDonald was reported to have said ‘this ball retriever is not long enough to get my putter out of the tree’! Still you’re not alone Andy as it’s reported that, on average, six clubs are broken or thrown into bushes or water hazards every day of a seniors competition.

Wednesday’s stableford competition saw its fair share of controversy. Bryan Neal came in first (yet again!) with 42 points, but unfortunately for him, John (Archimedes I’m not) Collins marked his card incorrectly and he was subsequently disqualified!

This is a hard school!

Three players, Tom Hardie, Lindsay Forbes and Geoff Biggerstaff shared the top of the leader board with 37 points, but our President, Dave Pulling, took this week’s honours with 38.

Just two 2’s this week both of which aptly went to Bryan Neal.

Onto Friday and we played a ‘Bowmaker’, which simply means taking the best three scores out of four on each hole. Our winning team (despite not filling in their card correctly!) were Ken and Liz Robertson, John Shervell and the calmest man on the course, Andy McDonald, with a team score of 113 points.

Pues, hasta la semana que viene,

Peter Reffell