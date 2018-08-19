Free Sports Camp in Torrevieja

Aimed at children between the ages of 4 and 15 years, and to be held in the Sports Palace, Torrevieja Department of Sports is offering a free Sports Campus to be held from 27 August to 7 September.

The campus will operate every morning, from 9 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with the Councillor for Sport, Victor Ferrández stressing that it is “completely free because it will be carried out with council resources, both material, facilities and personnel, so there will be no additional expense for the Council other than the organisation and operation, which means a maximisation of the means, so it can be offered for free “.

The councillor explained that the campus will have specialised instructors in a number of different sports, so there will be a wide variety of activities such as basketball, volleyball, wrestling, physical expression, alternative games, Olympics and each day will conclude with a swim in the recreational pool, “he added.

Ferrández said that he is delighted that the council is able to organise this campus that will help to reconcile work and family life in these last weeks of the school summer holidays. Children will be given the opportunity to access and enjoy a healthy leisure activity, to get to make new friends, to promote friendship and have a good time.”

A hundred places are available at the camp which will be allocated on a first come, first served basis by the Palacio de los Deportes. Call the Sports Palace for further information, or to register, on 966 11 1222.