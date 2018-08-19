The Celts Club de Golf August Open Day

We celebrated our August Open Day at La Serena last Sunday morning with a 9am shot-gun start. It is becoming routine now to congratulate the head green keeper Wayne and his team on the fine condition of the course.

Well done and keep up the great work. To John and Jean in the pro-shop for organising the cards and producing our results so quickly and efficiently, thank you. Gloria and the team in the kitchen who look after our every needs and they help create a very sociable environment on our major golf competition days, thank you.

Camillus is away in Dublin, something about child minding and the Sam Maguire, he left us in the very capable hands of second in command Philip Mountford who was ably assisted by Terry Fitzgerald our captain, thank you lads and well done on a great job on the day.

As I said Terry is back from his bionic replacement and presented the prizes as follows; Crystal 1st Philip Mountford 42. 2nd David Sommerville 41. 3rd Robert Smith 38. Crystal 2, 1st Yvette McGeehan 41. 2nd Steven Hopkins 41. 3rd Richard Heaton 40. Week 2. Open Day results. NTP’s Alan Woods, Karl DiMascio, Dave Cosson, Jane Wills and Len Smith. Our visitors’ prize went to Paul Crump. Cat III. 1st Kevin McBride 39, 2nd Julian Lopez 39. 3rd Janet Bryan 36 .

Cat II. 1st Len Smith 40, 2nd Dave Cosson 37, 3rd Tony Edwards 37. Cat I. Colin Soones 36. 2nd Kenneth McGeehan 36. 3rd Grant Meekins 34. Best gross went Pauvla Serakova 29. 2nd overall Karl DiMascio 40.

The overall winner with 41 points was Ian Howie. The next round of The International League is scheduled for September the 1st in Alicante Golf, can team captains please register their team as soon as possible?

We have a waiting list in operation at the moment for membership at La Serena, however membership of The Celts is always available. If you would like information on joining our club or entering a team in any of the federation events why not send an e-mail to johnobrienalicante@gmail.com or call 615 466 398