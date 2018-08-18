Vincent Real Estate step up to the Palette! 

The Annual Art Competition will be at La Herradura Restaurant in Los Montesinos on Wednesday the 24th of October 2018 and Vincent Real Estate our main sponsor will be on hand to help out with The People’s Choice, they will also be inviting every visitor to enjoy a welcome glass of Cava or Bucks Fizz.

Mark Vincent director said “We are delighted to be able to help with this annual event which raises funds for The Elche Children’s Care Home and although Christmas seems far into the future, now seems a good time to tell you that we will also be a point of sale for the very special ECCH Charity Christmas Cards designed by the young people themselves these cards will be available in our office in Benijofar from late September.”

This is the 10th Art Competition and Exhibition and it is now the second year it has been held it in memory of the lovely artist Ray Scott. Nadine Scott is pictured with Jordan Vincent and her grandson Robert receiving a “surprise prize” from Vincent Real Estate from the recent Summer Ball and you will also see one of Ray’s paintings referred to as “SPLAT” for want of better title!

Nadine Scott will be supporting this event at La Herradura and she will be there on the day to give out winning certificates and prizes and so far we have Quesada Gym and a few other stalwarts who are all sponsoring one or more sections of the art competition. For further details and an entry form for the competition or exhibition please contact Jackie Nevin on jackienevin10@gmail.com

Artists of any level or medium can enter and they can also exhibit their paintings even if they do not want to take part in the competition – all paintings can be priced for sale and there is no commission charge.

It is €7 to enter one painting and just €15 if you would like to enter 3 paintings – please contact Jackie Nevin on jackienevin10@gmail.com for details – alternative email sueinthesun@hotmail.co.uk