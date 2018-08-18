T.M.G.S. @ Villamartin 15/8/18

Just 30 members and guests were present to take part in our weekly Stableford competition. Rain and storms were on the forecast and at one point we did feel a spot of rain but that’s all it was, a spot!! However storm clouds were building which resulted in a strength sapping humidity.

This did not however hinder some players from returning good scores or maybe it enhanced the chances of Kenny “Isaac” Hunter from “almost” making an eagle on the 18th, the emphasis being “almost” no doubt he will be telling this story for a few weeks to come. Kenny did have a good day though; taking away 2 very nice bottles of rioja for his N.T.P.’s on holes 6 & 17 and just missing out on the top podium place on handicap.

The other 2 N.T.P.’s went to the Captain (John Eyre) and to Les Wilton who only renewed his membership before play. Our Society is renowned for being friendly so could members who have finished their game please leave the 18th green before marking and signing cards, remember to be courteous to the players behind.

Our 2’s pot was rolled over from last week and now contained €64 and the only 2 this week was made by Captain, John Eyre. It must be noted that his tee shot on the 10th did not pass the ladies tee (and that’s being generous) normally that would cost him a round of drinks but after winning the 2’s pot he suggested that we go to dinner at the local fish and chip shop unfortunately after the presentation he was nowhere to be found, don’t worry John we won’t forget!

Other results were; best guest R. Bond 36 points. Silver category; 3rd 80 + years old R. Rea 36, 2nd G. Sorby 37, 1st the best round of my life, A. Skinner 37 on L/H.Gold category; 3rd B. McMenamin 33 on L/H, 2nd K. Hunter 34, 1st Captain John Eyre 34 on L/H. All at T.M.G.S. would like to wish our 76 years old Swedish bandit, Lennart Holmberg a very happy birthday.

