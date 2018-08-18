Spanglish Golf Society at Lo Romero on 15th August 2018.

In association with Sapphire Properties and Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

For this months meeting the Spanglish Golf Society and a group of 20 players visited the established course at Lo Romero taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The course was generally in good condition with greens just a little slower than normal.

Today was our annual Captain versus Vice-Captain challenge with the latter coming out victorious by 10 point to 4 points with the losing Captain (John Clark) donating €50 to charity.

The nearest pins were won by Ron Bardini,Graham Hall and Tony Wonfor.

The player with the most individual hole wins was Mally Wright.

The football card winner was Graham Hall.

After the game we returned to the Spanglish bar, which is located at Dona Pepa, Quesada for a welcome snack prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their support and that of our sponsor Sapphire Properties.

Our next fixture is at La Serena on 5th September 2018 followed by a game on our home course of Vistabella on 19th September 2018.

If you are interested in joining the society call Paul Cawte on 966731223 or Graham Hall on 664 692 638 or better still pop into the bar.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.