Rockets Golf Society Tuesday 14th August

Short drive up to Vistabella for our August home game with a low turnout. I am afraid we have some members who had their name down to play and just did not bother to turn up and without any notification. After a lot of shuffling around having to inform our hosts of numbers to eat etcetera, we got off on time. Of the few who did turn up they all had good games on a well manicured course, as the scoring will prove

Ron Swift led the way with a cracking 38 points and of course a referral to Rodney who is sharpening his knife, closely followed by Wilson Hogg one of our newer members, with 34 points.in Second place Then came Arthur Williams with 32 points

Geoff Wild with 34 points took first in the Silver Category Harry McKinnon had 29 points with Ken Hopkins taking 3rd place with 27 points

Nearest Pins Hole 2 W Hogg Hole 8 D Bowers Hole 11 & 15 C Richie

Longest Drive K Hopkins, Best Guest C Richie

Next game has been brought forward to the 21st August first tee time 10.00am Be there for 09.15am. this is at Roda.

Back to our base The St James’s Gate pub in Torreta 11 for a lovely meal supplied by Hughie and Lorna which our members thank them for.