Astronomy Workshop Playa Flamenca

On Monday 13th August, on the esplanade at Playa Flamenca, starting at 10pm, staff from the Mudic Interactive Science Museum in Orihuela will be presenting an astronomy workshop in which they will talk about the night sky as well as providing information about the Perseids, perhaps the most popular meteor shower of the year, and the main constellations of the summer sky, which can be observed with the naked eye: Jupiter, Saturn, Mars and the Moon.

They will also provide a number of activities with which they hope to bring astronomy closer to all, in a light-hearted and participatory way.

Luisa Boné, Councillor for the beaches said that “the activity is totally free and invites all residents of Orihuela Costa to take part in this wonderful event.”