Raúl spearheads the team with quality and speed.

Football club CD Torrevieja has finalised a deal to sign up Raúl Romero Jiménez (Elche, 1997), who will join the Club for the new season. Rulo can play in any of the attacking positions. His best qualities are his speed, his dribbling and his ball-kicking skills.

The Elche-born player joins the Torrevieja club from UD Ilicitana, where last season he was one of the star players in green and white and most important members of the team. He comes with the backing of coach Manu Sánchez, who has spent the last two seasons training him.