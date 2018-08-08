Pego golf match August 7th 2018

We had 31 players today in very hot weather at Oliva Nova Golf Club, playing a Pairs Betterball Competition. What fun everyone had filling in the scorecards, leading to the wrong pair winning the competition.

We had four guests today, Richard Pike, Mike Lowes, Jonathan Park and Brian O’Connor.

The winning pair on countback was David Phillips and Danny Heron with 44 points.

Second place was the pair of Penny Barden and Derek Lindley also with 44 points.

Third pair was Brian Barden and Keith Price, again with 44 points.

Fourth pair was Terry Moore and Peter Cornes who originally were declared winners due to the incorrect scorecards.

Fill in your scorecards correctly!!!

Nearest the pin on hole 5 was John Guest with 17cm and on hole 16 Mike Lowes with 55cm, both great shots.

John Guest won the only 2 today and the Balls in the water competition was won by our Captain David Phillips who, after 9 years of trying finally got the nearest score. He was running the competition which may have helped.

Next week we have a Singles Stableford Competition, if any guest wishes to play, subject to handicap, contact Penny Barden on pegohandicapsec@gmail.com

Our photo today is sadly depleted as some of the winners had to rush off due to the terrible fire around Ondara/Gandia.