Orba Warblers Golf Society Wednesday 1st August, El Plantio

A smaller than usual field turned out this week to play El Plantio, I think the heat, holidays and guests has finally taken its toll.

A dynamic return to golf for Barbara Pollitt scoring a fantastic 44 points around this course put her in top spot with a larger than life cut of 3.2, following her in by some distance were, Steve Head with 33 in second, Mark Gaines with 32 beating Paddy Kenmore into fourth place on count-back. Nearest the pin prizes went to Barbara on hole nine and Fred Cooley on the fourteenth.

The take up for the proposed game at Villaitana Levante was poor so it was decided to take advantage of the offer from El Plantio at €35.00 including a buggy.

Next week we are at Alenda on Wednesday the 15th August, it will be the first Campbell Lamont Qualifier, you need to be there at 09.30 for a first tee time of 10.15. Guests are always welcome with a current handicap certificate. For more information or to book in contact Michael Taylor 639242896.