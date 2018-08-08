Glorious Graham wins the Yorkshire Rose Bowl by six shots

On a very hot and humid day on Oliva Nova one golfer reigned supreme, Graham Borley won the Yorkshire Rose Bowl Stableford competition sponsored by Gordon Gleenson with a very impressive 42 points.

Gordon’s day is always very much looked forward to, with Jimmy Fletcher taking best dressed golfer wearing his flat cap with two Yorkshire puddings sitting on top.

First, Graham Borley 42 pts, second, Terry Morre 36 pts, third George Braddick 35pts and fourth Glenys Cuming also 35pts. Very well done to all who were lucky enough to win one of Gordon’s very special prizes, all from Yorkshire.

NTP on 11th: Penny Barden, NTP on 16th Graham Borley, NTP 2nd shot on 4th Graham Borley.

Best Guest John Ross 33 pts.