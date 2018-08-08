Apart from the Monthly Medal on the last Tuesday of the month, team games are the normal choice for El Plantio 2 Golf Society. On Tuesday 7th August, 12 members and 1 guest comprised the starters for a team Waltz.

Unfortunately, due to uneven numbers, the team of four had to discard one score on every hole. In all, they scored three birdies between them with each score having to be discarded. However, it did not prevent them from securing a win by three clear points.

As only four teams competed, only first and second places were awarded.

Nearest the pins – Hole 1, Mike Davies – Hole 8, John Wilby. Second Place, Barry Walthall, John Burke, David Swann – 77 points. First Place, Alan Janes, Rod Loveday, Lawrence Wanty, Tony Kinsey(guest) – 80 points.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

The photograph L to R, John Wilby,David Swann, Rod Loveday, Mike Davies, Lawrence Wanty, Alan Janes, Barry Walthall, John Burke.