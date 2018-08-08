El Cid Bowls Club Celebrates its 30th Anniversary

120 people helped us celebrate our Club’s 30th Anniversary with a BBQ Party at El Cid. Members were joined by friends from Javea Green, BBC, La Siesta and the Amigos Group as well as partners and friends. Past Presidents and Captains and Honorary members also joined in the celebration and were warmly invited by Jim Sissens (President).

Sara, Charlie and the kitchen and bar team pulled out all the stops to make the party a huge success. The food was good, the service was excellent and the entertainment by local guy Adam Daniels was brilliant. (I have never heard so many compliments- he ran out of business cards). Adam kept the party rocking from 7.30 to 11.30 with a mix of music and song to suit all tastes.

Stewart Beattie (Captain) thanked everyone involved but a special thanks went to Pat Arnett and her team for organising a great evening.