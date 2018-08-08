‘Darkness into Light’ forge partnership with Cruz Roja

Cruz Roja and Pieta House “Darkness Into Light” Costa Blanca sign an agreement to collaborate together to help those who are in despair.

On Tuesday morning, representatives from Darkness Into Light Costa Blanca, presented 50% of proceeds raised from the recent “Darkness into Light” walk to their partner Charity – Cruz Roja.

Cruz Roja were delighted to support the Pieta House/DIL team, who brought the walk to Costa Blanca for the first time and kindly accepted a donation of €756. They will also support the Darkness Into Light event in 2019, which will take place on Saturday May 11th, 2019 at 5:30am.

Cruz Roja and Pieta House / Darkness Into Light Costa Blanca team also agreed to collaborate on other initiatives, including the provision of a service to help those who are feeling suicidal or suffer from self-harm. This service will be offered to both the Spanish and English speaking community.

The Pieta House/Darkness Into Light team are now recruiting for volunteers to work with us ahead of the DIL Walk in 2019, so if you would like to be part of the team, please contact: Fionnula_Fitzsimons@hotmail.com orbevatpietahouse@outlook.com

Pictured: Beverley Duffin and Fionnula Fitzsimons, Founders of Darkness Into Light, Costa Blanca and Antonio Navarro Bernabe, Pilar Ibanez and Pedro Dominguez from Cruz Roja, Orihuela.