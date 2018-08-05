Primera Air announces Birmingham withdrawals

Primera Air, which only launched in the UK this year, is closing down many of its operations from Birmingham to Spain in October.

The Icelandic Airline will no longer fly from Birmingham Airport to Alicante, Tenerife, Las Palma, and Malaga due to capacity reduction. It is also stopping its flights to Palma and Barcelona from September and will also withdraw one route from London Stansted at the end of the year. The airline blames a reduction in capacity.

Primera seems to be suffering one setback after another. After poor sales forced it to drop its route from the Midlands airport to Boston and reduce capacity to New York’s Newark in May the New York route was later cut entirely, along with services from Birmingham and Stansted to Toronto, with the airline blaming a delivery delay from Airbus.

Having embarked on aggressive growth over the last year in an attempt to rival the likes of Wow and Norwegian, both of which offer low-cost long-haul services from Europe to the Americas, many analysts are suggesting that the airline has overcommitted.

A spokesman said that all affected passengers had been informed of the cancellations and that Primera was “committed to minimising any disruption and… deeply sorry for the inconvenience this may cause”.