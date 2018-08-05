Orihuela Tourist brochures now available in more languages

The Councillor for Tourism, Sofía Álvarez, unveiled the new brochures, last week, published by her Department in several different languages, promoting the seven tourism products that the municipality is able to offer to visitors.

Although many of the brochures are already available in a selection of the popular languages a French translation has now been included on the historical heritage pamphlet adding to the versions already available in Spanish, Valencian, English and German.

Another of the brochures that has been published in a new language, is the tourist guide of Museums and Monuments with a guided route around the Historical and Cultural Heritage of the municipality, now in English.

Álvarez said that all these visits are absolutely free, and can be complemented with the wide range of Theatrical Tours and routes that are organised by the council, more information about which can be found on the website: www.orihuelaturistica.es.